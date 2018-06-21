Jury begins deliberations in Edmonton Mac's murders trial

Members of the jury started deliberating at 3 p.m. Thursday whether Laylin Delorme is guilty of two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Mac's employees.

Through his lawyer, Delorme has already admitted that he fired the shot that killed Karanpal Bhangu during the first robbery on the night of Dec. 18, 2015.

The jury has been instructed to determine if Delorme is guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter in Bhangu's death.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser reminded the members of the jury that to be found guilty of first-degree murder, they must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the murder was planned and deliberate.

"The plan can be very simple," said Graesser.

Laylin Delorme is on trial charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of first-degree murder. (Facebook )

Delorme is also accused of the first-degree murder of Mac's clerk Ricky Cenabre, during the second fatal robbery at a Mac's store that night.

The jury must consider the fact that Delorme was not the shooter in the second killing. Court was told that Colton Steinhauer pulled the trigger.

Colton Steinhauer and a youth are also charged with the same offences as Delorme.

Defence lawyer Naeem Rauf argued that Delorme should not be held responsible of the second murder, because there was no evidence that the killing had been planned.

Justice Graesser instructed the jury to consider whether Delorme aided and abetted Steinhauer, and knew that he intended to kill Cenabre.

In order to be considered first degree murder, there must be "a common intention to assist each other," he said.

Prosecutor John Watson argued that Delorme aided Steinhauer by providing him with the handgun.

The surveillance video shows clerk Ricky Cenabre opening the till at the request of a masked gunman during a robbery at a Mac's convenience store on Dec. 18, 2015. (Court exhibit)

Surveillance videos of the two fatal robberies were viewed in court by the jury during the trial.

In the second robbery, the footage shows Delorme entering the store with the handgun, and using it to beat and intimidate Cenabre.

Later in the video, Steinhauer is the one holding the handgun. He is seen firing the fatal shot.

The jury was instructed to consider four possible verdicts for Delorme in the death of Cenabre: guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter, or not guilty.

Through his lawyer, Delorme has also admitted guilt for the two counts of armed robbery. The jury has been instructed to come back with guilty verdicts for those two charges.