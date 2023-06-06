Jury begins deliberating in trial for woman accused of murdering St. Albert senior

A woman on trial for first-degree murder silently shook her head Wednesday as a Crown prosecutor outlined the evidence against her, urging a jury to convict her in the death of a St. Albert senior.

Jurors began deliberating late Wednesday afternoon about whether or not Beryl Musila planned and carried out the 2017 killing of 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold.

Musila, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder when the Court of King's Bench trial began in April, but pleaded guilty to indecent interference with human remains. The trial was originally scheduled for six weeks, but has stretched into nine.

Prosecutor John Schmidt delivered the Crown's closing argument Wednesday, urging the jury to reject Musila's evidence that someone else killed Worsfold and that she was framed for the death.

"What the evidence makes clear, however, is that Ms. Musila is not a victim of other people's bad choices — she is the one making them and then trying to deflect blame onto others," Schmidt said.

The Crown's theory

Ronald Worsfold, 75 was killed in July 2017. (RCMP)

At the beginning of the trial, Schmidt and his fellow prosecutor Patricia Hankinson laid out their theory that Musila drugged Worsfold with Ativan and then panicked and decided to kill him by hitting him with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife.

The jury heard that Musila then transported his body in a Rubbermaid tub to several locations, ultimately leaving it in a wooded area on a rural property.

Musila was living with Worsfold at the time in his apartment in a building that he managed in St. Albert.

On Wednesday, Schmidt took the jury through a timeline that began July 7, 2017 when Musila and Worsfold visited an Edmonton sex shop together and ended on July 10, 2017 with Musila, under arrest for Worsfold's death, admitting to police that she stabbed and beat him with a hammer.

During the trial, she testified that her confession was false, and that she'd been set up for the murder and that someone planted evidence from the crime scene amidst her belongings that were later recovered at the same rural property where Worsfold's body was left.

Schmidt told the jury that evidence is mixed as to what triggered Musila to drug Worsfold with Ativan — whether it was to avoid having sex with him or because a man named Robert Rafters told her to do it — but said that was the first choice in a series that led to the murder.

Rafters testified during the trial that he was dating Musila at the time of Worsfold's death. He admitted to helping her move the bin with the body in it, but claimed he didn't know Worsfold's remains were in the container.

Senior Ronald Worsfold's remains were discovered concealed in a Rubbermaid storage bin on a rural property outside of Edmonton. (RCMP/Court exhibit)

After being arrested, Musila initially told an RCMP officer she killed Worsfold at Rafters' behest, but then later told the officer Rafters was involved in the killing.

During the trial, Musila testified she was not present when Worsfold was beaten and stabbed.

Schmidt said between the lies to police, physical evidence recovered by police, and inconsistencies in her story, the jury should be able to fine Musila guilty of first-degree murder.

Musila's defence

Musila does not have a lawyer and represented herself during the trial, at times cross-examining witnesses and making applications to the court. She also testified in her own defence, under questioning from lawyer Greg Worobec.

Worobec was appointed to act as amicus curiae — a friend of the court — to ensure that Musila gets a fair trial as a self-represented accused.

Worobec delivered the closing argument for the defence on Wednesday, and asked the jury to use common sense in coming to a verdict.

Worobec reminded jurors that they'd heard from a neighbour who said he joined Musila in Worsfold's apartment on the night the 75-year-old was killed

The neighbour testified he and Musila drank alcohol and used cocaine together, and said they engaged in a sex act. Musila denies anything sexual happened.

Prosecutors allege Worsfold was already dead in the bedroom when the neighbour was in the living room with Musila.

The neighbour testified Musila told him Worsfold was in Jasper, Alta., that night when he expressed concern about doing drugs in the building manager's suite.

Musila testified that she told the neighbour Worsfold was sleeping, and that they had to be quiet. She said she told him they were both going on a trip to Jasper the next day.

"Would someone invite a complete stranger into a home where they had just committed a violent murder?" Worobec said.

During the trial, Musila testified about an intruder breaking into the apartment on the night of Worsfold's death, and also testified that someone rifled through and added items to her belongings during a stop she made in Morinville when she was transporting Worsfold's body to different locations.

Worobec asked the jury to review security footage from Morinville that shows the items had been moved and that there is a three minute period of time where the motion-activated cameras didn't capture anything.

He also pointed to the RCMP's failure to have test blood splatter and a used condom that investigators found in Worsfold's apartment after his death.

Worobec told the jury that they must not convict Musila if they have reasonable doubt that she killed Worsfold.