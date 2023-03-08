Edmonton's time to shine as Junos weekend kicks into gear

Edmonton bars, restaurants and hotels are filling up with music lovers as Juno Awards events kick into high gear this weekend.

"It's great for the economy but also for the ecosystem," says musician Arlo Maverick, born Marlon Wilson.

The Edmonton hip-hop artist and filmmaker is up and running this weekend.

"The plate is full with a lot of projects," he said.

Maverick will be at as many showcases as he can, networking with music types who've flown in from across the country for the event. He's also working on the rap advisory committee for the Junos and organizing a special brunch.

"It's basically a celebration of Canadian hip-hop with a focus on Edmonton, featuring previous nominees, award winners and current nominees," says Maverick.

Artists who have won Juno Awards are featured in the lobby of the Alberta Hotel on Jasper Avenue, the home of Alberta Music and the CKUA Radio Network. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) The brunch is among dozens of events, from children's concerts to comedy shows and a hockey game, all geared to generate a buzz. The list includes a meet-and-greet for fans with the likes of Tenille Townes, Tyler Shaw and Preston Pablo at West Edmonton Mall.

"It's us celebrating our city, us celebrating our province and also just connecting and working with one another," says Maverick.

But he's quick to give credit to Alberta Music, a non-profit industry organization that's been working behind the scenes to foster local talent, day in and day out, for close to 40 years.

WATCH | Get a feel for Alberta Music and the artists it serves: 'We want to make sure music is out there and we're supporting it' Duration 2:29 Get a feel for Alberta Music and the kind of help the association has been providing to artist for close to 40 years.

You can see more from the Alberta Hotel — home to CKUA Radio Network and Alberta Music — on this week's edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Maverick says he has benefited from the support system that Alberta Music has offered him — career advice on how to break into other markets, how to connect with festivals, and how to handle the business side of his career.

Carly Klassen, executive director of Alberta Music, is one of three staffers working with artists to get access to grants and showcasing their music locally and internationally.

"We helped Corb Lund, we still have Jann Arden's original membership sign-up form, we've helped Nickelback and Brett Kissel," Klassen says.

Executive director Carly Klassen in the Alberta Music office located in the Alberta Hotel along Jasper Avenue. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Alberta artists are up for more than 20 Junos this year — from Nickelback in the Rock Album of the Year category to Edmonton's McDades for Traditional Roots Album and Joel Wood for Traditional Indigenous Artist.

Klassen calls the event a great opportunity to have the Canadian industry come to Edmonton at this stage in the pandemic and to see "we're still here and we're going to push through this."

Klassen says some recovery has taken place but the live music industry still has a long way to go.

"Our sector was hit really hard," she said. "It was the first to shut down and the last to open."

Country/folk singer-songwriter Mariel Buckley is hoping to be a part of that bounce back.

"I put out a record in August of 2022 and I've been kind of touring it around," says the Albertan who now calls Edmonton home.

"I was in Sweden, did the States with Matt Andersen on a solo run; I've gone across Canada with the band."

Next week she'll be showcased at the prestigious SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

Musician Mariel Buckley makes time after a rehearsal to do an interview in the lobby of the Alberta Hotel. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Buckley credits Alberta Music for much of her success.

"When I started feeling ready to tour in and outside the country they were sort of the first catalyst to get me some showcases and opportunities to do that," she says.

This weekend she'll do a gig with her label, Birthday Cake Records, and support other Alberta artists hoping to bring home the hardware.

"I've got some colleagues up for some awards so I'm going to be cheering them on, crushing beers, hoping they win."

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) will host the country's biggest night of music at Rogers Place on March 13 with the live broadcast of the Junos at 6 p.m. on CBC TV.

The event was last held in Edmonton in April 2004. Next year the host city for the 53th award show is Halifax.