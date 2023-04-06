Judge reserves decision in manslaughter case for Edmonton man who concealed girlfriend's remains

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A judge must decide whether a man who has admitted he lied to police about hiding his girlfriend's body in a rural area north of Edmonton was also lying about killing her.

On Thursday, lawyers made closing arguments in Kenneth Courtorielle's manslaughter trial for the December 2020 death of Billie Johnson.

At the outset of the three-week trial in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench, Courtorielle pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to a dead body – admitting that he drove his girlfriend's body from his apartment in central Edmonton to a remote location north of the city and left it there.

He then cleaned up blood from his apartment, and had his truck professionally cleaned.

Courtorielle was arrested and charged in Johnson's death in February 2021. Her partial remains were recovered near Bon Accord, Alta., in April 2021, after investigators were able to get access to GPS data stored in her locked phone.

During closing arguments Thursday, both the defence and prosecution focused on Courtorielle's lies – though they disagreed on his motivation.

Testifying in his own defence earlier in the trial, Courtorielle told court that Johnson overdosed in the bedroom of his apartment on the evening of Christmas Eve 2020.

Neither a medical nor a forensic anthropologist who both testified during the trial were able to determine a cause of death from the remains, which had been scavenged by animals.

However, upon examining her skull, the anthropologist determined that her nose had been fractured and "extreme" damage to one of her teeth.

A toxicology screen of brain matter recovered from Johnson's skull yielded no results about substances. However, a medical examiner told court that the brain matter was only used because blood was not available, and that just because there was nothing detected in the brain, doesn't mean there was nothing in the blood.

Kenneth Courtorielle, 37, is on trial for the manslaughter for the 2020 death of his girlfriend Billie Johnson. (Court exhibit.)

On Tuesday, Courtorielle tearfully testified that Johnson found her unresponsive and panicked. He said he was worried he would be held responsible for her death because he is a convicted sex offender and was on parole.

He said at first, he planned to take her to the hospital, but that he somehow just kept driving and ended up in a remote area, where he decided to leave her body.

Courtorielle went on to lie to police multiple times as they investigated Johnson's disappearance and death.

On Thursday, Courtorielle's defence lawyer Kent Teskey argued that disposing of the body and lying to police are not evidence of guilt.

He said the court must consider whether his client – an Indigenous man who had previous experience with the justice system – was genuinely fearful he'd be held responsible for a death he didn't cause.

"An accused person like Mr. Courtorielle comes before the court with clear impediments to his credibility, but it remains the case that an innocent person in Mr. Courtorielle's circumstances could lie to the police … and now be telling the truth," Teskey said.

During his own closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Jim Stewart urged Hillier to reject Courtorielle's explanation.

"The accused person is not a credible individual because of the torrent of lies and the detailed, crafty nature of those lies and his other dishonest conduct," Stewart said.

Stewart pointed to the injuries to Johnson's skull, blood splatter evidence in the apartment and a statement from a relative who said Courtorielle had a hand injury in the hours following Johnson's death as evidence.

He added that if Courtorielle was worried about his parole conditions, he could have left Johnson's body in an alley or near a hospital.

"What purpose does it serve to hide the body but to deprive the state of the ability to assess how she died?" Stewart asked.

Marless Johnson, third from left, is flanked by supporters, including court advocate Lucie Johnson, third from right, who joined her to observe closing arguments for a manslaughter trial for Kenneth Courtorielle, who is accused of killing her daughter. (Paige Parsons/CBC)

Johnson's mother Marless Johnson watched the closing arguments by video from a conference room in the courthouse.

"I'm glad she's going to be heard," she said, speaking outside the courthouse. "Seeing what I saw today, I feel it's gonna be a positive outcome for my baby, and I'm really proud of that."

The proceedings have been difficult and painful to sit through, the mother said. After three emotional outbursts earlier in the trial, Hillier issued an order excluding her from the courtroom over concern about ensuring a fair trial.

She was joined by supporters, including court advocate Lucie Johnson, who has supported Indigenous families during judicial proceedings for 25 years.

"Hearing some of that stuff, it hurts. It hurts me as a mother and it also hurts me as a court advocate. But we need to stand strong to make sure that there is justice for Billy," the advocate said.

Hillier has reserved his decision. The case will be back in court on May 26 to determine a date for sentencing.