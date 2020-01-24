Judge rejects bid to overturn guilty plea in dangerous driving case

Todd Lambert is going to jail.

The Bruderheim man lost his bid Friday to have a guilty plea overturned, a plea he claims he entered under pressure from his lawyer.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Neilson rejected that argument Friday, calling Lambert's former lawyer competent counsel.

Neilson described Lambert's earlier guilty plea entered more than a year ago as "voluntary, unequivocal and informed" as he dismissed the application.

In May 2016, Lambert smoked marijuana, got behind the wheel of his Mercedes C240 and travelled 25 kilometres between Bruderheim and Fort Saskatchewan.

He suffered a seizure while he was speeding along the highway. He ran a red light and slammed into the back of an SUV being driven by Natalie Hawkins. The 43-year-old mother of two was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Natalie Hawkins was killed in a rear-end collision May 20, 2016. (First Memorial Riverview Chapel)

Once Neilson handed down his decision, the sentencing hearing began.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Christensen-Moore recommended a three-year prison term, to be followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

"The Crown concedes he certainly had no intention to get into the vehicle and cause the death of someone that day," Christensen-Moore said. "But he knew he wasn't supposed to drive and he did so after he smoked marijuana. So there's moral culpability."

Lambert was not represented by a lawyer. He did not make a suggestion about the length of sentence.

Outside court, the 51-year-old admitted he's worried about going to prison.

"Definitely nervous," he said. "I have a head injury and stuff like that. I'm not the greatest individual to put up with."

He indicated he planned to try to find a lawyer and launch an appeal.

Despite a request by the Crown to have Lambert's bail revoked, the judge allowed him to remain free until sentencing on Feb. 21.

'It still feels like it was yesterday'

The victim's twin sister said she's looking forward to Lambert being led away by a sheriff.

"I can't wait. It can't get here fast enough," Nicole Hawkins said. "This is a part of the closure I need to help me move on."

In her victim impact statement, she said she is haunted by the sight of her sister's body in hospital.

"I will never ever forget what it was like to identify my sister's body," she said. "And I have to live with that every day. It's been over two years since she died and it still feels like it was yesterday."

Nicole Hawkins, left, and Hilda Hawkins speak outside the Edmonton courthouse after a sentencing hearing Friday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

The victim's mother, Hilda Hawkins, described the pain of a mother burying her child.

"She didn't die from a disease or something she did wrong," Hawkins said outside court. "She died because he decided to do something wrong. And it's hard to live with that one."

Lambert told reporters he's also found it hard to cope.

"One cannot feel proper when finding out that they just killed somebody," he said. "Period."