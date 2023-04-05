Judge dismisses prospective lawyer's challenge over mandatory oath to monarchy

A challenge to the law society's oath of allegiance launched by an Edmonton articling student last year has been dismissed.

Prabjot Singh Wirring is a devout Amritdhari Sikh. He made an absolute oath and submitted himself to Akal Purakh, the divine being in the Sikh faith, and is prohibited from making a similar allegiance to another entity or sovereign.

In Alberta, provincial legislation requires lawyers swear an oath to "be faithful and bear true allegiance" to the reigning monarch, their heirs and successors.

Wirring started a legal action contesting the practice in the summer of 2022 with the province and the Law Society of Alberta as defendants. At the time, the oath was to Queen Elizabeth II and as such she is referenced throughout the decision.

At the core of the decision Monday was the nature of the oath: whether it was to the Queen herself or symbolic of Canada's constitutional monarchy.

Wirring argued that it could not be considered anything but an oath to the Queen in a literal sense and that its requirement violated his charter rights for freedom of religion and equality rights.

Alberta held his religious objection was based on a misunderstanding of the oath as a commitment to a set of values. It applied to have the claim dismissed.

The law society took no position.

In her ruling, Justice Barbara Johnston referenced a previous Ontario appeal decision around a similar citizenship oath, which found the meaning of the oath had evolved over time as Canada went from a British colony to an independent nation.

She made the distinction of context, noting that previous case law had not decided the case, but reached similar conclusions.

Symbol of values

The oath in question is one of three sworn to become a lawyer in Alberta.

"According to Mr. Wirring's affidavits, he cannot swear an oath to the Queen as a political or religious entity, but he can swear an oath to practise law in accordance with the rule of law, the sovereign's interest, and the public interest," Johnston wrote.

"I have found that the Oath of Allegiance is properly characterized as an oath to uphold and maintain the rule of law and the Canadian constitutional system.

"Any reference to the Queen in the Oath of Allegiance is as a symbol of these values, and not to the Queen as a political or religious entity."

Johnston dismissed an application from Alberta to strike the case with the argument it had already been resolved but allowed the dismissal application.

Thirty-two Alberta law professors sent an open letter last year to the then-justice minister urging to amend legislation and make the oath optional, as is the case in other jurisdictions like Ontario and B.C.