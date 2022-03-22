Judge dismisses jury in murder trial of father who admits killing infant son

There were a number of developments on the sixth day of the Damien Starrett second-degree murder trial, but none had anything to do with witness evidence.

The Fort Saskatchewan father is accused of murdering his one-year-old son, Ares Starrett, in November 2019 and assaulting his then five-year-old daughter.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Henderson had imposed a publication ban on the identities of the two children on the first day of the trial and that resulted in shielding the name of the accused.

CBC News and Postmedia successfully applied to have the publication ban modified, with only the name of the surviving child now covered by the ban.

The little girl's mother supported the application.

"The publication ban only protects the accused Damien Starrett," she wrote in a letter sent to CBC News. "Unfortunately, this silences Ares's story."

The mother said she has held annual charity events in her son's name and would like to continue that legacy.

A Fort Saskatchewan memorial was held to honour the life of Ares Starrett in November 2019. (Jennie Russell/CBC)

"As a family with a child in heaven, it's comforting to hold onto their name and keep their memory alive for everyone," she wrote.

Mistrial application

On Tuesday morning, defence lawyer Rory Ziv asked the judge to declare a mistrial after disturbing photos of Ares taken at the hospital depicting his injuries were shown to the jury as part of the Crown's case.

Ziv argued the prejudicial effect of the photos outweighed their usefulness and could taint the jury and turn them against his client.

Henderson dismissed the application, ruling the photos were helpful in understanding the baby's injuries and autopsy photos would have been much more prejudicial.

Once the mistrial application was dismissed, Ziv asked with the Crown's consent for a re-election of trial by judge alone.

The jury was called back into the courtroom and told by Henderson their service was appreciated, but no longer required.

The jury was dismissed.

NCR defence

Damien Starrett, 33, is charged with the second-degree murder of his son Ares. (Damien Starrett/Facebook)

On Monday, the retired assistant chief medical examiner told the jury that Ares Starrett died of blunt head injury.

Dr. Bernard Bannach testified that he'd seen that level of catastrophic injury in accidental cases when a baby or toddler is unseen behind a car or SUV and is accidentally knocked down and driven over.

Last week, Ares' older sister testified that her father stepped on Ares while he was playing on a blanket on the floor, punched the baby repeatedly, then flung him by the arm onto the couch.

She also said her father punched her three times in the face.

Only one more Crown witness is scheduled to testify and then the defence will begin to call evidence.

Ziv has said he's going to ask the judge to find his client not criminally responsible for causing the baby's death. He'll argue that Starrett was in an automaton, sleep-like state when he hurt his children.