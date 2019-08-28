You can now pay someone $15 per hour to wait in line at Edmonton's Jollibee

Two women are capitalizing on the long lineups at Edmonton's Jollibee restaurant.

Maryelle Gana and Ivana Recinos, both 19, are charging people $15 per hour to wait in line at the restaurant.

If you want fried chicken delivered, it will cost an extra $6.

Gana and Recinos posted this picture as a part of their Facebook marketplace ad on Tuesday night. (Facebook Marketplace) Gana said the business idea originally started as a joke.

"I was like ... what if we advertised that we'll stand in line for people for Jollibee. Then I thought about it and this sounds like a pretty decent idea," she said on Wednesday.

"A lot of people have been like, 'Are you serious?' A lot of our friends really thought we were joking. But no, we're really serious."

The popular Filipino fast-food restaurant opened its first Alberta restaurant in Edmonton on Aug. 13. Since they opened, the wait to get in can take hours.

The students began advertising their business idea on Facebook Marketplace Tuesday night.

Gana said the pair also wanted to earn some extra cash for their upcoming weekend trip to Calgary.

"We're kind of broke, so why not just have some more pocket money," she said, laughing.

Orders from as far as Calgary

The duo said as of Wednesday afternoon, they've received six orders to be delivered over the next few days.

Some of the orders came from people who live in Calgary or Redwater, a town approximately 60 kilometres north of Edmonton.

"This is like their little taste of home and ... I guess they still want it but they don't want to wait in line for hours, so we're just doing that for them," said Recinos.

Deniel Pascua was their first customer.

He said he was craving the food so much, he paid the pair a bit more than their $15 fee.

"I miss it a lot, it's a pretty big deal in the Philippines, but having it in Alberta, the lineups are just super crazy. I haven't had time to lineup and get everything myself. I just miss the taste of it, honestly," Pascua said.

Gana and Recinos said their business is only a short-term thing, as they only plan to offer the service until Friday.