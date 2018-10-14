Spruce Grove teacher's murder a priority file for police, 7 years after her death

Police are still actively investigating the death of a Spruce Grove teacher, seven years after she was murdered.

Const. Shelley Nasheim said the murder of Jolene Cote, 36, is a priority file for RCMP — something investigators work on daily.

Cote's husband Michael found her dead outside their rural Spruce Grove home on Oct. 13, 2011. Police ruled the young mother's death a homicide.

"This was not a random act of violence, it was not a crime interrupted," Nasheim said. "This was a targeted crime."

Const. Shelley Nasheim says police are still actively investigating Jolene Cote's murder. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

On the seven-year anniversary of Cote's death, what happened remains shrouded with mystery. Police have never released the cause of her death.

Family and police are still seeking information, and held a memorial walk Saturday to keep Cote's killing in the public eye.

"Seven years ago we woke up to this nightmare that's never ended," Cote's older sister, Rhonda Berg, told community members before the walk began.

"I know that one day justice will be served, but until that time, your continued support ... really means the world to all of us."

Cote's family and friends participate in a memorial walk in her honour. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

About 100 people showed up for the family, walking from Greystone Centennial Middle School, where Cote worked, to Jubilee Park in Spruce Grove.

"Not only did the family suffer a huge loss, but the school as well," Nasheim said. "It's a tragedy. And so, you know, we need those answers, we need that closure."

Cote's family is offering a $50,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can contact Spruce Grove RCMP or Crime Stoppers.