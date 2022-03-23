7 spring break suggestions for Edmonton and area

Spring break is here, now what? We have a few suggestions which include new exhibits, upgraded spaces and adventures; and while some are cheap, others are free.

Telus World of Science

You may have missed out on booking a spring break camp but there's always stuff to do at the Telus World of Science. The Zeidler Dome is up and running again and recent renovations means there's a new Health Zone and Science Garage at the centre at 11211 142 St.

Included in general admission is access to the feature gallery where filmmaker James Cameron's Challenging the Deep exhibit is on. It's a combination of artifacts, original film props and costumes from The Abyss and Titanic, including the iconic Heart of the Ocean diamond.

Royal Alberta Museum

A new exhibit rolled into the Royal Alberta Museum this month called DRIVE: Reimagining the Ride.

It features vehicles spanning a hundred years including vintage autos on loan from the Reynolds-Alberta Museum and Remington Carriage Museum along with a solar vehicle and a Tinker Garage.

The exhibit is included with general museum admission and runs until April 2023 at the RAM at 9810 103A Ave.

A solar car is part of the new exhibit DRIVE: Reimagining the Ride at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton. (Jamie McCannel/CBC)

John Janzen Nature Centre

The newly renovated space at the John Janzen Nature Centre, adjacent to Fort Edmonton, might make for a wild spring break outing.

"We have a whole new themed-to-Edmonton exhibit room," says Sarah Gericke, "with all new content, new animal enclosures; just a really bright, fresh space."

The City of Edmonton attractions facilities program manager says $360,000 in funding from the Edmonton Nature Centres Foundation allowed them to update the indoor play area, the Tegler Discovery Zone, and install new interpretive signage along the Birch Tree Trail Loop.

'A lot more brightness and colour and fun' Duration 1:51 Take a tour of the recently renovated John Janzen Nature Centre in Edmonton's river valley. 1:51

You can see more from the John Janzen Nature Centre on this week's edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Spring in the Square

If you've always wanted to get in on a giant game of chess, checkers or snakes and ladders, here's your chance. The Edmonton Arts Council is hosting a variety of free activities in Churchill Square from noon until 4 p.m. from March 28 to April 1, including drop-in street hockey and table tennis, pool-noodle lightsabre training with fight choreographer Murray Farnell, a Drum Speak Workshop with Sangea Academy among other adventures.

Edmonton Public Library

Your local EPL branch offering in-person programs as well as virtual events this year along with some new events like a online cooking class hosted by local pastry chef and chocolatier James Holehouse in The Kitchen, a new space at the Stanley A. Milner Library.

Performing parrots, a dinosaur show, acrobatics with Yoyo School of Dancing are also part of the free spring break programming on offer until April 2.

Community librarian Su Chau is excited about spring break 2022 at the Clareview Community Recreation Centre branch of the Edmonton Public Library. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Outdoor Adventures

If you're looking to explore a new green space in the capital region, check out this map. It has details on and directions to more than 55 park settings, where you can hike, watch birds and find new puddles and playgrounds.

One of the locations on the list is Elk Island National Park, 35 minutes east of Edmonton. Parks Canada is offering spring break programming in the afternoons from March 28 to April 1 in the Astotin Lake Recreation Area. The programs are included in the cost of park admission where kids 17 and under get in for free.

Bison don't take spring break. You can find them roaming at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Ski hills still open

Still time to squeak out a few more runs before the season closes. Despite warmer temperatures, many ski hills in Alberta are still open through March break.

Places like Marmot Basin in Jasper and Snow Valley in Edmonton along with Rabbit Hill south of the city. Calling or logging on to check conditions and booking ahead is encouraged.

Movies

When in doubt there's always a trip to the movie theatre and four locations in the Edmonton area are offering Landmark Cinemas March Movie Break with $3 movie tickets for big screen favourites like Paw Patrol: The Movie, Clifford The Big Red Dog and Peter Rabbit 2. $1 from each ticket sale will benefit Kids Help Phone.