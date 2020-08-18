Sentencing hearing today for father of toddler found dead outside Edmonton church

Both the Crown and defence say a man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son's death should spend 9½ years in prison.

Joey Crier, who is 29, and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside Edmonton's Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Crier and Mack were both found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Crier is in court today for his sentencing hearing, which heard victim impact statements from Anthony's mother, uncle and a court worker.

The sentencing recommendation is a joint submission by Crown prosecutors and Crier's defence lawyers.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz has already said he will reduce Crier's overall sentence, because he's been assaulted in jail and spends much of his time segregated in protective custody.

Mack has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for her role in the child's death.

Crier was the child's biological father. He and Mack were caring for the boy for approximately six weeks leading up to his death.

Anthony died of blunt force trauma to the head and his tiny body was covered in bruises when it was discovered behind the north Edmonton church three days after it had been placed there.