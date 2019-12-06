Employment picture worsens in Edmonton, brightens in Calgary

The number of jobless people in Edmonton climbed in November to 7.7 per cent while Calgary saw some slight improvement in getting people back to work, according to federal labour force numbers released on Friday.

November saw the Canadian economy post its biggest monthly job loss since the financial crisis, with the grimmest employment statistics coming from Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

Nationally, the economy lost 71,200 jobs last month with the unemployment rate rising to 5.9 per from 5.5 per cent in October.

Edmonton's unemployment rate climbed by 0.6 per cent to 7.7 per cent. This puts the city's unemployment rate above the provincial average of 7.2 per cent, itself a hike of 0.5 per cent over October.

In contrast, Calgary's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 6.9 per cent.

There were 18,000 fewer jobs in Alberta in November, with the losses occurring in a number of industries, led by wholesale and retail trade.