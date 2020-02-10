Superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools dies of cancer

Joan Carr, the superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools for more than a decade, died Sunday afternoon of cancer.

"Joan put students at the centre of every decision we made," Laura Thibert, chair of Edmonton Catholic Schools board of trustees, said in a news release Sunday.

"The board is heartbroken to lose her, as she was not only an amazing leader but dedicated her life to Catholic education and touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Her legacy will live on forever."

Carr held the district's top job for 14 years and was a teacher and principal for 30 years before that.

She had worked as an assistant superintendent before taking the job of superintendent in 2006.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at the school board until sunset on the day of her funeral.

The date of her funeral was not mentioned in the release.