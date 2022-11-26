Jewellery shop owner frustrated by recent robbery after moving locations to avoid theft

A jewellery shop owner says he is frustrated moving to a new location has not resolved concerns over being robbed.

At 6:19 a.m on Saturday, two masked men with a crowbar and hammer broke into the new Sherwood Park Mall location for Beck Antiques & Jewellery Inc., according to a news release by the business.

"A couple of grinches hit us and it is unfortunate that people are getting so desperate that they resort to crime," founder Clinton Beck said.

Sherwood Park RCMP are investigating the matter and had their forensic team examine the scene within 30 minutes of when the incident was reported.

"This is an unusual robbery for a mall and especially out here in Sherwood Park," RCMP Const. Drew Burchett said.

At 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, two masked men with a crowbar and hammer broke into Beck Antiques & Jewellery Inc. in Sherwood Park Mall, according to a news release from the business. (Beck Antiques & Jewellery)

The news release states the business has surveillance video of the incident and that the thieves broke the glass by the Cineplex entrance door of the mall to enter the building. They proceeded to break the store's display window before smashing showcases and stealing jewellery, coins and an antique bill collection.

Beck said more than one of his stores has been targeted by thieves. The repeated incidents led Beck to relocate to Sherwood Park Mall five months ago, as he believed it would safer to operate within a mall.

"Unfortunately this is becoming par for the course in this business," Beck said. "We do everything we can to prevent this type of robbery but these two criminals were in and out in two minutes."

Despite the robbery, Beck said the store is still open for business.

"We are still continuing and fighting the good fight and we're looking forward to hopefully a very good Christmas."