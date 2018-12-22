Edmonton man pleads guilty to 2014 killing of mother of 6

A 35-year-old man has admitted he's responsible for the 2014 death of a mother of six, who was beaten to death with a golf club in west Edmonton.

Jesse Daniel Martin pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in Court of Queen's Bench for the death of Freda Goodrunning, a 35-year-old Cree woman. He had initially been charged with second-degree murder.

Martin and Goodrunning were a couple, both experiencing homelessness, according to an agreed statement of facts that was entered into court.

They were extremely intoxicated on the day of her death.

Between the evening of June 3, 2014 and the early hours of June 4, 2014, the pair was with friends, drinking alcohol and Listerine behind the Superstore on 175th Street and Stony Plain Road.

Goodrunning, Martin and two other men later walked to an unused storage shed on 174th Street and Stony Plain Road, which they occasionally used as shelter.

The group was "significantly intoxicated" during their time in the shed, according to the agreed statement of facts.

An argument started between Martin and one of the people in the group, a man who had previously dated Goodrunning. Martin punched the man in the face, then hit Goodrunning, the court document says.

Later, one of the men saw Martin hitting Goodrunning's head and body with a golf club as she was sitting on the floor. The head of the club eventually broke off, and Goodrunning was stabbed with the shaft multiple times, says the court document.

She was dragged to the front of the shed, covered with a sleeping bag, then left alone.

At about 1 p.m. on June 4, 2014, her body was found by a friend who was passing by the shed. He called 911, and EMS confirmed Goodrunning was dead.

An autopsy found she died due to multiple blunt and penetrating injuries.

The DNA of Martin and Goodrunning was found on the golf club.

A sentencing hearing for Martin is scheduled for March 26, 2019.

In a previous CBC story, Goodrunning was described as a happy person, by her cousin, Amanda Goodrunning.

"She was always giggly,­­ always happy, ­­no matter what kind of situation," she said.

"She always seemed to make people smile."