Voyeurism charges withdrawn against former Wood Buffalo councillor

Former Wood Buffalo councillor Jeff Peddle is no longer facing charges of voyeurism after they were withdrawn in court this week.

In 2020, RCMP charged Jeffrey Peddle with "surreptitiously" making an intimate visual recording of a woman and then sharing it with others on Dec. 31, 2019.

Both charges were voyeurism offences under the Criminal Code, which defines a visual recording as a photographic, film or video recording made by any means. Both charges were related to making an intimate image of a woman and sharing it with others.

Brian Beresh, criminal defence lawyer representing Jeff Peddle, said the charges were withdrawn on Wednesday.

The withdrawal came with a peace bond, which is a resolution where Peddle has no criminal record, said Beresh.

"On the record we deny any admission of any wrongdoing, criminal wrongdoing at all," said Beresh.

The peace bond is a promise to comply with conditions, which include having no contact with the complainant, doing some community service and taking some minor counselling, said Beresh.

Beresh added that peace bonds are typically used in cases where the prosecution doesn't feel it has a strong case against a person.

"Jeff is very relieved that the charges were withdrawn," said Beresh. "He's been vindicated and he's a free man."

He added that he feels the decision was "very just."

Peddle ran for re-election to Wood Buffalo regional council in 2021, but was unsuccessful.