Record number of holiday food hampers handed out to Edmonton families

A record number of families were gifted holiday hampers from Junior Chamber International Edmonton on Saturday.

In the last 15 years, the nonprofit organization has delivered more than 4,400 food hampers to people in need. This year alone, nearly 1,000 were donated.

The hampers include turkey or fish, along with other ingredients suitable for a holiday meal.

Watch: Volunteers prep food hampers for delivery at the Edmonton Expo Centre

A record number of holiday hampers were delivered to families in need Saturday by Junior Chamber International Edmonton. 1:20

JCI Vice President Jasper Salinana said demand for the hampers has grown over the years, likely because of the economic slow-down.

"We just see more people who need help, especially during the holiday season," he said.

Rosemine Furigay and Hugo Gingras were two of about 2,700 volunteers who delivered hampers full of food to families on Saturday.

"It makes you feel very good that really, you're impacting somebody's life," Gingras said.

"It's really great to see a lot of families coming out and actually making it a family thing," Furigay added. "It's really nice to see that kids get an opportunity to see what it's like with other people who are most in need."