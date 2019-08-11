Woman Tasered, officer kicked, four arrested in Jasper, Alta. altercation

A woman was Tasered, a police officer was kicked, and three people were charged after a rowdy altercation in Jasper, Alta. on Saturday.

Police were called to Pine Bungalows for a noise complaint around midnight, Jasper RCMP said in a news release Saturday evening.

Upon arriving at the cabins, police encountered a 31-year-old woman from White Rock, B.C., who had a warrant for her arrest. As she was being arrested, her 29-year-old husband came out of a cabin and "interfered with officers as they were taking his wife away," the news release reads.

Police describe the White Rock man's behaviour as disruptive and belligerent, causing guests to leave their cabins to find out where the noise was coming from.

The man threatened and physically resisted officers while he was being arrested for obstructing the enjoyment of property, police said.

Second couple intervenes

Then, two more people got involved.

While the White Rock man was being taken into custody, his friend ⁠— a 28-year-old Edmonton man ⁠— physically interfered with the officers. As a result, he was arrested for obstructing a police officer.

Next, that man's wife, a 28-year-old Edmonton woman, ran up to the scene and assaulted an officer. She was arrested, but a "significant altercation" ensued, so police Tasered her, RCMP said.

Her handcuffed husband then kicked an officer who was on the ground.

Additional officers and a Parks Canada Law Enforcement Warden were called in to help take both couples into custody.

The White Rock man was charged with uttering threats, resisting arrest, mischief under $5,000 and breach of a recognizance.

The Edmonton man was charged with assaulting and obstructing a police officer.

The Edmonton woman was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

No charges were laid against the White Rock woman, who was taken into custody on a warrant.