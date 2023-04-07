Jasper planning to introduce public transit system this summer

The Municipality of Jasper is planning to launch a permanent transit service this summer to reduce congestion, and give both locals and tourists a way to get around without a vehicle.

"It's the first step in a broader plan, but a pretty exciting first step," Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in an interview with CBC News.

Although Jasper has 4,700 permanent residents, the community deals with a surge of visitors each year, particularly in the summer. All those extra people create parking congestion within the townsite and at the more popular attractions within the national park.

Hotels and tourism operators operate buses for their customers but there is no public transit, unlike Banff where Roam transit buses link the town to popular nearby attractions like Johnston Canyon and Lake Minnewanka.

In February, Jasper municipal council voted unanimously in favour of launching a fixed-route transit service this summer after running a pilot project in the summer of 2021.

The municipality is looking for a transit operator that could provide a fleet and staff to get buses on the road by June.

The new transit service will provide year-round service with separate summer and winter schedules running seven days a week.

Jasper is proposing running buses along these routes this summer. (Municipality of Jasper)

In the summer, a bus would run ten times a day, travelling a route that includes the main townsite, Jasper Park Lodge, the Wapiti and Whistler campgrounds, and Pyramid Lake. Each round trip is proposed to take about 75 minutes.

The winter schedule from mid-October to mid-May would omit the two campgrounds and run on a different frequency.

The municipality expects both residents and tourists would use the service. That includes elementary high school students who live with their families in employee housing at Jasper Park Lodge and visitors who arrive by train by rail and don't have access to a vehicle.

The municipality plans to give preference to an operator that can provide zero-emission buses that are fully accessible. Future plans include possibly extending service to other areas of the park.

Councillors also approved a pilot project for an e-bike sharing service. Ireland said the idea is to integrate e-bikes with the transit system by having charging stations set up at bus stops.

Ireland said the municipality wants to encourage people to get around using other alternatives to reduce impact on the environment. While Jasper hasn't yet experienced the type of congestion seen in Banff, Ireland said some areas are starting to get dangerously overcrowded.

He said visitors to Lake Annette and Lake Edith end up parking on a narrow road which could create difficulties for emergency vehicles needing to access the area.

"Managing traffic becomes just overwhelming particularly for small mountain communities," Ireland said. "So we have to look at options and public transit and other opportunities for active transportation are certainly the way to go."

The municipality is in talks with funding partners such as Parks Canada. Last fall the community signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal agency to increase public transportation options within the park.







