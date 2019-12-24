One person rescued in west Edmonton hotel fire
A second person who jumped from a second floor window was not injured
One person was rescued while another jumped from a second floor window of the Jasper Place Hotel in west Edmonton Monday night after a fire broke out in the building.
Fire crews were called to the two-storey hotel at 15326 Stony Plain Rd. at 9:20 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the second floor.
The person who jumped "was okay with no need for injury assessment," said Brittany Lewchuk, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
The person who was rescued by firefighters, was assessed on scene, Lewchuk told CBC Tuesday. People in the building had already started to leave before firefighters got there, she added.
Forty-one tenants have been displaced, she said.
The fire was brought under control at 9:45 p.m. Investigators have completed their assessment of the scene, Lewchuk said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $301,000.
