Jasper Park Lodge accepting reservations again after private block booking cancelled

A famous hotel in Alberta's Rocky Mountains has reopened reservations after they were mysteriously closed last month because of a private block booking.

In an email obtained by The Canadian Press, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge tells customers who initially had their reservations cancelled that the decision to accept the block booking "was not taken lightly."

"The ongoing pandemic has been particularly hard on the travel and tourism industry, with a tremendous amount of layoffs and significantly reduced hours for many of our hardworking colleagues throughout 2020, and 2021 thus far," said the email sent Thursday.

"We had to make a business decision weighing our responsibility to our guests alongside the responsibility to our colleagues, who are struggling to support their families."

The email says the hotel in Jasper National Park is now accepting rebookings for customers' original dates.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was not immediately available for comment.

Rumours started swirling last month when hotel officials confirmed that all 446 rooms at the historic Jasper resort had been reserved for a nine-week private booking but declined to divulge any details.

The rooms were recently unavailable to book between Feb. 23 and April 29, sparking speculation online that the hotel could soon be a filming site.

The hotel would not confirm last month that there were plans to film at the site for privacy reasons.

Sources in the film and television industry told CBC News that The Bachelorette reality TV series would be filming at the hotel during the nine-week private booking.

Officials with the ABC television network, which produces the American reality show, never commented on the rumours.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge's sprawling collection of heritage log cabins and other buildings spread out over 700 scenic acres has hosted a star-studded list of guests since opening in the Rocky Mountain park more than a century ago.

The mountain-view property has served as a backdrop for numerous film and television productions, including classics like Rose Marie (1936) and Country Beyond (1926).

The lodge is also favoured by the Royal Family, having hosted King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 1939, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.