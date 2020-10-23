COVID-19 outbreak declared at Jasper Park Lodge

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of Jasper's most historic hotels.

Seven employees at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge have tested positive for the virus, the operator confirmed Thursday evening in an email to patrons.

The cases occurred in staff housing and hotel officials are working closely with Alberta Health Services to contain the spread, Fairmont said in the statement.

The hotel, constructed in 1953, is operating with an "abundance of caution" and new measures to reduce the risk to guests.

"These measures include a deep clean of the entire hotel, extensive contact tracing and a 14-day self-quarantine for the individuals and anyone with whom they were in close contact.," reads the statement.

None of the workers who tested positive have been on the property for the past seven days or more, the hotel said.

"Alberta Health Services has confirmed that no hotel guests or visitors have been impacted," reads the statement.

"Health officials advise that risk of transmission is low for those who have not been in close contact with these individuals."

The hotel has already been implementing mandatory screening with temperature tests, masks, increased cleaning, physical distancing and a 48-hour hold on guest rooms following each booking.

According to the latest figures from Alberta Health officials, the municipality of Jasper has 10 active cases. The region remains on a watch status list for an elevated risk of the spread of the virus.