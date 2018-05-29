Mystery guest takes over Jasper Park Lodge — the entire hotel — for a nine-week booking

All 446 rooms at the iconic Jasper Park Lodge have been reserved for a nine-week private booking, but hotel management is keeping mum about the mysterious guest.

Officials at the Fairmont hotel confirmed the reservation on Tuesday but declined to say who will be enjoying the property's mountain views and luxury room service for the 65 days between Feb. 23 and April 29.

The dates are blacked out on Fairmont's reservation website and a call to the front desk concierge confirmed that no rooms will be made available.

Guests who had previously made bookings for that time frame have had their reservations cancelled, stirring speculation online.

Citing the four-star hotel's dedication to discretion, officials with the hotel aren't divulging any details, from how the unusual booking might affect staffing levels to how many reservations were cancelled to accommodate it.

Stunning mountain views at the Stanley Thompson-designed golf course at the Jasper Park Lodge, in Jasper, Alta. (Therese Kehler/CBC)

"We have a private booking during the below dates however, as we must always safeguard the privacy of our guests, we do not share details about hotel reservations, meetings, or private events," reads a statement from Fairmont management emailed to CBC News.

Star-studded guest book

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge's sprawling collection of heritage log cabins and other buildings spread out over 700 scenic acres has hosted a star-studded list of guests since opening in the Rocky Mountain park more than a century ago.

The mountain-view property has served as a backdrop for numerous film and television productions, from classics like Rose Marie (1936) and Country Beyond (1926) to less-classical offerings that include episodes of The Amazing Race Canada (2014) and The Bachelor (2013).

Celebrities including Bing Crosby and Marilyn Monroe have stayed in its rooms. Monroe is said to have fallen in the Maligne River and twisted her ankle during 1953's filming of River of No Return.

Crosby was a big fan of hitting the links at Stanley Thompson-designed golf course, even winning the club's Totem Pole Tournament in 1947.

The lodge is also favoured by the royal family, having hosted King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.