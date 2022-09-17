Wildfire in Jasper National Park being held: Parks Canada

The wildfire burning north of Jasper, Alta., has been updated to being held.

A fire on Chetamon Mountain, in Jasper National Park, has grown to about 6,000 hectares since igniting Sept. 1, but Parks Canada does not expect it to grow any bigger.

Longer nighttime and recent cooler weather and rainfall in the area have aided the ongoing firefighting, Parks Canada says.

Overnight 3.8 mm of rain fell on the wildfire, which is the most precipitation since the fire started, the agency said in an update Saturday morning.

Still, 90 firefighters and five helicopters are working to extinguish hot spots on the perimeter of the wildfire — which will be the main focus for crews over the next several weeks, Parks Canada says.

No communities, including Jasper, about 315 kilometres west of Edmonton, are threatened by the wildfire.

In its update Saturday, Parks Canada thanked those who have helped with firefighting efforts.

On Friday, Parks Canada closed a section of roadway, from where Highway 16 meets Snaring Road, to Mile 12 Bridge, to ensure public safety during wildfire operations.

Anyone who violates the order could be fined up to $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.

There is no special air quality statement from Environment Canada for the Jasper National Park area.

Earlier this week, Parks Canada officials said people could start making reservations for Whistlers Campground through the agency's system on Sept. 20.