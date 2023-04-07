Jasper municipal council approves 9% property tax increase for 2024

Those living and working in Jasper will see property taxes increase by just over 9 percent in 2024.

The move was approved by council on Tuesday as part of the 2024 municipal budget.

Mayor Richard Ireland says the municipality faces unique struggles as it relies on tourism to keep its economy going.

"We spend a significant portion of our annual budget on visitor-facing services and infrastructure," he said in an interview.

"For Jasper, that is about 32 per cent of our expenditures go to those ... services and visitor-facing infrastructure."

Under the approved budget, 57 per cent of residential properties will see an increase of $18 per month or less.

The increase addresses debt servicing for some capital projects and renovations, employee wages, transit system and higher energy costs.

Considering property value increases and shifts within the assessment base, the municipality said property owners will still pay less than if taxes had increased by 2 per cent per year for the past decade.

From 16 per cent to 9 per cent

The proposed budget initially called for a 16 per cent tax increase. The increase was met with opposition from the business community and organizations like Tourism Jasper, who lobbied the council for a reduction.

James Jackson, president and CEO of Tourism Jasper, said an increase of up to 16 per cent would have exceeded the provincial average.

"An increase on that scale, in the wake of COVID, would have been, in many cases, detrimental to business continuity and sustainability," Jackson said.

"When you see a nearly 10 per cent increase in tax, while that's understandable, given inflation, it's still [more than] double inflation over the last running 12 months ... And so it can be a tough pill to swallow."

Jackson also noted that while he empathized with the municipality's position, it was significant that 80 per cent of revenues are generated by the "visitor economy" in Jasper.

"I think a real hard look at what the businesses' perspective, proportionate to their contributions to the municipality's revenue, is something that needs to continue to happen," Jackson said.

Ireland said the revenue from tourists often does not fall into municipal hands.

"We provide the services and the infrastructure for visitors to use [and] their expenditures are primarily in the private sector. The one exception to that is our paid parking program," Ireland said.

In 2024, an anticipated rise in visitor-paid parking revenue to $1.35 million will contribute toward covering the expenses for the renovation of Jasper's recreational facilities and the operation of municipal transit.

"So collecting $1.3 million, while that's great, it still does not address the expenditures that we have to make this an attractive destination," Ireland said, adding that visitor services and infrastructure expenditures amount to roughly $6.5 million.

The capital budget totals $41.2 million, with 58 per cent funded from outside sources, 30 per cent from debt and 11 per cent from reserves.