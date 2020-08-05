Jasper's mask bylaw hits the streets, with compulsory coverings on townsite sidewalks

Dressing for the outdoors in Jasper National Park will require one additional accessory if you are planning to walk around the townsite: a mask.

A bylaw passed on Tuesday has made face coverings compulsory on most of Jasper's downtown sidewalks and in outdoor public places where a two-metre distance can't be maintained, joining Banff in making outdoor masks mandatory.

Mandatory masking also extends to Jasper's indoor public spaces, including privately owned businesses and facilities, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to see regional visitors come to Jasper to holiday and we must ensure that the health and safety of our residents and visitors remains our number one priority," Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in the release.

"Visitors planning to come to Jasper this summer and fall should bring their own masks and wear them in public places, indoors and outdoors."

Under the Temporary Compulsory Face Covering bylaw, coverings must fully cover the nose, mouth and chin, and it applies to:

the west side of Connaught Drive between Hazel Avenue and Aspen Avenue;

Patricia Street between Hazel Avenue and Pyramid Lake Road;

all connecting public sidewalks between those streets;

all public sidewalks where a two-metre distance cannot be maintained;

all public indoor spaces, including all businesses, facilities, patios and indoor areas that are open to the public.

Exceptions apply in indoor public places where people are separated from others by physical barriers or plastic shields, for children under the age of two, for people with medical conditions, and for people who are eating or drinking at assigned seating indoors.

Banff's mandatory mask bylaw, which includes the pedestrian areas along a stretch of its main street, went into effect on July 31.

Mask bylaws in Calgary and Edmonton, which only govern indoor areas, went into effect on Aug. 1.