Fatal collision near Jasper park gates closes portion of Highway 16
One person was killed Tuesday morning a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 16 about 10 kilometres east of the Jasper National Park gates, RCMP say.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed near crash scene, police say
RCMP received a report about a three-vehicle collision at about 10:40 a.m.
Officers who responded confirmed one fatality.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed in the area around the collision scene, Hinton RCMP said in a news release.
Traffic is being rerouted. The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.
Police continue to investigate the crash.