Fatal collision near Jasper park gates closes portion of Highway 16

One person was killed Tuesday morning a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 16 about 10 kilometres east of the Jasper National Park gates, RCMP say.

RCMP received a report about a three-vehicle collision at about 10:40 a.m.

Officers who responded confirmed one fatality.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed in the area around the collision scene, Hinton RCMP said in a news release.

Traffic is being rerouted. The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Police continue to investigate the crash.