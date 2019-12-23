Vancouver teen killed in highway crash near Jasper, Alta.

A teenage girl from Vancouver, B.C., died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Jasper, Alta., on Sunday afternoon, RCMP said Monday.

A van carrying six people from Prince George, B.C., was travelling east on the highway around 1 p.m. when it collided with a car, police said.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the car, also from Vancouver, was taken via STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton with serious life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said their preliminary investigation revealed the car lost control before the crash. Icy conditions were reported at the time.

All of the people in the van were cleared by medical personnel on scene.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours on Sunday as police investigated.