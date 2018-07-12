Jasper Avenue building fire suspicious, police say

A fire that ripped through a Jasper Avenue commercial building early Wednesday has been deemed suspicious by Edmonton Police Service's arson unit.

Just after 5 a.m., police and firefighters were called to the two-storey property at 11725 Jasper Ave.

Several businesses in the building were engulfed in flames, but none were occupied at the time of the fire, police said.

Following a joint investigation with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, police investigators have determined the cause of the fire was suspicious, police said in a news release on Thursday.

No further information was released.

Firefighters at the scene on Wednesday morning said the fire originated in the basement of the building.

The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact EPS or Crime Stoppers.