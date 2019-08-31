One person dead in Jasper Avenue tower fire
Several calls reported smoke in stairwells
One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a fire in a downtown apartment building early Saturday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue crews were called to a Boardwalk property at 10531 90 St. at about 2 a.m., spokesperson Sarah Jackson said.
"We did receive multiple calls because there was smoke in the stairwells and throughout the building," she said.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes, and the blaze was completely extinguished by 4:45 a.m.
Eight firefighting units responded, along with investigators who tried to determine the cause of the fire and extent of the damage.
The city's emergency support response team also attended to offer assistance. As of mid-morning Saturday, 15 people were displaced from their homes, Jackson said.
She added that a determination of cause may be available by Tuesday.
