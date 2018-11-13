Jasper Avenue faces closures as city hosts Grey Cup festivities

Jasper Avenue will be partly or completely closed to traffic in the coming days to make way for Grey Cup festivities.

Edmonton is hosting the 106th Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25. The pre-game festival kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Jasper Avenue will be partially closed from 97th Street to 96th Street beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with that section of the road fully closed beginning at 6 p.m., festival organizers said Tuesday in a news release.

The full closure of Jasper Avenue will extend to 99th Street from midnight on Nov.15. until Nov. 21.

There will be further traffic disruptions as the festival site is dismantled following the game.

Jasper Avenue is expected to fully reopen to traffic by 6 p.m. on Nov. 28, organizers said.

Some Edmonton Transit buses will be rerouted because of the closures.

The Grey Cup Festival site on Jasper Avenue will include free concerts on Nov. 22, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, featuring music by Tim Hicks, Maestro Fresh Wes, The Strumbellas, The Royal Foundry, Notorious YEG, Jay Sparrow and Whale and the Wolf.

There will also be a tube slide along Jasper Avenue, and something called street skiing, which will start at the top of Grierson Hill and take people down behind the Shaw Conference Centre.

Full details of the festival can be found at greycupfestival.ca.