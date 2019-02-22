Jason Steadman shows no emotion as murder victim's parents describe heartbreak

Angeline Demkiw left the front-row seat in the courtroom she has occupied for the past six weeks during the Jason Steadman first-degree-murder trial.

The mother of murder victim Dwayne Demkiw slowly made her way to stand in front of the jury box, clutching the first photo taken of her son when he was just a baby.

As she stared at her son's killer, Crown prosecutor Chantelle Washenfelder read the mother's victim impact statement.

Angeline Demkiw, mother of murder victim Dwayne Demkiw, speaks to reporters Friday outside the Edmonton courthouse. (Sam Martin/CBC)

"This has been the hardest, most heart-wrenching time of my life," Demkiw wrote. "My son was violently, brutally and senselessly murdered."

The last time Dwayne Demkiw, 42, was seen alive was early in the morning on May 31, 2015.

The part-time limousine driver was cleaning up the vehicle after driving for a bachelor party earlier that night.

Steadman hid in a parking lot dumpster for hours, armed with a machete, waiting to attack Demkiw once he finished work.

After killing Demkiw, Steadman loaded the body into Demkiw's car and headed south along Highway 2.

He disposed of the remains in a wooded area north of Innisfail, then drove to Calgary where he set the car on fire in a parkade.

Jason Steadman, 44, was found guilty Thursday and sentenced Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman also imposed a three-year sentence for arson, to be served concurrently.

The victim's father, Eugene Demkiw read his victim impact statement, directly addressing Steadman.

Jason Steadman will serve life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. (Court exhibit)

"You have sown the seeds of destruction by doing what you did to our son," Demkiw said. "All I have left are memories because of your selfish and cowardly act on my son.

"There were always four of us and now we have a hole that can't be replaced. The family tree is broken forever."

Eugene Demkiw held a photo of his son that was taken 10 days before his son was murdered. It was the last time he saw Dwayne alive.

No apology

The victim's younger brother, Darren Demkiw, read a very brief statement also directed at Steadman.

"You will not get the pleasure to know the impact you've had on me, not ever," Darren Demkiw declared. "I lost my brother knowing he's in a better place and you are where you should be."

Outside court, Darren Demkiw elaborated on his statement.

"I'm not going to let him affect my life emotionally. So for me to come out here and tell you I wish he was dead or I wish other things, no. 'You are where you should be. And the justice system has put you there.' And that's it."

Steadman showed no reaction, while he appeared to listen intently to the victim impact statements. When the judge offered him a chance to comment before sentencing, Steadman said, "I have nothing to say."

Demkiw's mother said later she hoped to hear Steadman apologize.

"I did. I really hoped he would have said something," Angeline Demkiw admitted. "It would help me heal, but he didn't say anything."

The victim's first cousin, Tabatha Paul, believes Steadman is not capable of remorse.

Tabatha Paul and Darren Demkiw talk about the trial at the Edmonton courthouse. (Sam Martin/CBC)

"I don't think he is a man who will show remorse, ever. That's why I chose not to give a victim impact statement.

"Nothing I will say will have any affect on him, so I felt better just to remain silent. I'm just thankful our system put him where he belongs so that he cannot be a risk to anyone else."

Eugene and Angeline Demkiw will return to their Saskatoon home in a few days. The ashes of their son remain in the living room. Angeline said it helps her to feel like her son is still with her.

With the trial now behind them, the family is planning a memorial this summer for all of Dwayne's family and friends.

"It will be a celebration of life," Eugene Demkiw said.