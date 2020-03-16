Alberta government to introduce new legislation to support COVID-19 response

The Alberta government has introduced more legislative tweaks to refine how the province and municipalities can respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities, towns and villages will be able to declare a 90-day state of emergency during a pandemic, should Bill 13 pass. If approved, it would be the second set of changes to Alberta's Emergency Management Act within a three-week span.

"This bill would provide greater clarity and improved coordination between local and provincial responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and future province-wide emergencies," Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu said as he introduced the bill Tuesday morning.

The bill also proposes potential penalties for a wider range of orders made under the act. As it stands, refusing to follow an evacuation order during a state of emergency can yield a maximum fine of $10,000 or a year in jail.

The government wants violations of other orders to be punishable offences.

After making amendments on March 20 to ensure a state of provincial emergency wouldn't supersede states of local emergencies, the government now wants to add a caveat allowing the minister of municipal affairs to override any municipal decision counter to the public interest.

The changes would also allow municipal governments to hold meetings electronically to declare, renew or end a state of local emergency.

Municipalities could also declare a state of local emergency for up to 90 days in the case of a pandemic, unlike the current limit of seven days.

Also Tuesday, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer introduced a bill to protect victims of human trafficking.

"This legislation will empower survivors to get protection orders, enable police to take quicker action to rescue survivors, allow survivors to sue traffickers, and create an awareness day to make Albertans more aware of this important issue," Schweitzer said in the legislature.

Should Bill 8 pass, survivors could apply to court for emergency protection orders that last as long as three years. The orders can include restrictions on weapons use and help survivors get possession of pets. Violating an order could net a fine of up to $50,000 or up to two years in jail.

It would also be easier for police to get warrants to enter a place to get a victim out of an abusive situation.

The legislation would also adopt international definitions of human trafficking and create a human trafficking awareness day on Feb. 22.

Most of the changes would take effect Dec. 31.

