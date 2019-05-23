Kenney grilled about UCP leadership fraud allegations in first question period

Premier Jason Kenney and NDP Official Opposition Leader Rachel Notley engaged in a tense exchange on the RCMP investigation into the 2017 UCP leadership race on Thursday in the first question period of the 30th Alberta legislature.

Notley challenged Kenney on why he refused to appoint an independent prosecutor to oversee the RCMP investigation into allegations of fraud in the vote that was won by Kenney.

She also asked the premier about Calgary-East UCP MLA Peter Singh, whose business was searched by the RCMP in relation to the fraud allegations days before the election.

"Why have you not taken action and ejected this member from your caucus?" Notley asked.

Kenney replied by asking Notley if she cared to identify the members of her caucus in the last government who were investigated over allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I'm not asking that they be removed from the NDP caucus, Mr. Speaker," Kenney said. "In this country, there's a presumption of innocence in our legal system and in this chamber."

"What I can say is not one member of this caucus is now or has been under investigation by the RCMP," Notley replied. "But the member opposite cannot say the same."

Kenney said he has never been contacted by the RCMP about the fraud investigation. After accusing Notley of continuing the "fear and smear" campaign from the election, he said he would remain transparent "on this and related issues."

New roles, different questions

Thursday's question period offered clues about the dynamic in the new legislature.

While in opposition, the UCP went after the NDP on questions about pipelines, the carbon tax and the economy.

Now that the roles have changed, Thursday's question period suggests the NDP plans to go after Kenney and the UCP on social issues as well as the RCMP investigation.

Opposition MLAs peppered the UCP front bench with questions about education funding, climate change, LGBTQ rights and the halt of construction of Edmonton's new consolidated superlab.

Much of this was new for many members in Kenney's cabinet, for whom this was their first question period.

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson fumbled a question from his NDP predecessor Richard Feehan.

The Edmonton-Rutherford MLA asked Wilson about whether the new government acknowledged the calls for action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the articles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous people.

The minister, who is the MLA for Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin, laughed nervously as he flipped through a binder on his desk.

"Sorry," he told the house. "Like I said, this government is committed to empowering Indigenous Albertans to take charge of their own destiny and that's an important issue.

"I'm still looking into that and thank you for the question."

Kenney ended up stepping in to answer Feehan's third and final question.

The UCP continued the practice of previous governments of having backbench MLAs ask cabinet ministers unchallenging questions known as "puffballs."

Government house leader Jason Nixon said he plans on Friday to reveal proposed changes to the standing orders, which are the rules that govern how the legislature operates.

The changes are expected to include prohibiting the long-standing practice of MLAs thumping the tops of their desks. Kenney has often spoken about his distaste for the tradition.