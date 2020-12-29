Premier Jason Kenney to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

At a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, where he will update his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney may have a few key numbers in mind.

The first is 1,002 — the number of Albertans who have died from the illness since March.

The second is 30 — the percentage of respondents in Alberta who were satisfied with the job Kenney is doing in dealing with the pandemic, according to a new poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies.

The third is 6,000 — the number of Albertans who had received their first vaccine doses by Monday, according to a statement issued by the premier's office.

At a news conference two weeks ago, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta planned to administer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 29,000 health-care workers by the end of this month.

Kenney's news conference to provide an update on Alberta's COVID-19 response is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. He will be joined by Shandro.

You can watch it here live.

During her first post-Christmas update on Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced that 112 people had died from the illness over a five-day period from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27.

That brought the death toll so far to 1,002.

During that same five-day period, Alberta reported a total of 4,488 new cases. As of Monday, there were 15,487 active cases in the province, with 878 patients being treated in hospitals for illness, including 148 in ICU beds.