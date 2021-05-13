Jason Kenney's leadership destroying the UCP, rogue MLA says

United Conservative Party backbencher Todd Loewen says the problems with Premier Jason Kenney's leadership go back 18 months and are threatening to destroy the party.

Loewen, the member of the legislative assembly for Central Peace-Notley, resigned his post as UCP caucus chair and called for Kenney's resignation in a letter posted to social media early Thursday.

He said the caucus and Albertans have lost confidence in Kenney's leadership.

In an interview Thursday with Edmonton radio station 630 CHED, Loewen said Kenney's relationship with backbench MLAs was good in the first few months after the UCP was elected in April 2019 but has declined since then.

MLAs making the decision to speaking out against his leadership is a "symptom of an inner disease," Loewen said.

"We're losing good people in the party, People are losing board members in their constituency associations," Loewen told CHED host Shaye Ganam.

"We can't continue to lose good people from this party and expect this party to to survive."

Loewen told Ganam that recent caucus meetings were cancelled without explanation. Now MLAs have learned the current suspension of the legislature's spring sitting has been extended to the Tuesday after the May long weekend.

"At first you whisper and then you nudge and then you talk and then you yell, then you scream and then and then it gets to the point where people just, you know, have had enough," Loewen said.

"And I think it's just getting more and more frustrating all the time."

Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson publicly praised Loewen for his letter.

CBC has reached out to Loewen, Hanson, other UCP MLAs and the premier's office for comment. The UCP caucus was meeting Thursday afternoon.

Loewen's letter is the latest sign of public discord within the 62-member UCP caucus.

Last month, 16 MLAs signed a public letter criticizing Kenney's public health restrictions for being too stringent. MLAs in smaller Alberta cities and rural areas are facing backlash from UCP supporters over business closures and masking orders they say are too strict.

Kenney has two choices, observer says

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the premier and government should be in the legislature right now dealing with the pandemic. Loewen, in particular, should be more concerned about the closure of the ER in Fairview, a town in his northern Alberta riding, she said.

"We should be focusing on the priorities of Albertans," Notley said. "Instead, Jason Kenney and the UCP are so busy fighting with each other that they cannot work on the critical issues that are facing families and businesses in Alberta right now."

Jared Wesley, a political scientist at the University of Alberta, says Kenney should have acted sooner to quell dissent within his caucus. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Jared Wesley, a political scientist at the University of Alberta, said Loewen's letter is rare in Canadian politics and is unlikely to have been written without consulting other caucus members.

Kenney has to choose between two unsavoury options, Wesley said.

"He can allow this dissent which is public and and quite damning to stand, which will — most people think — only encourage other people to come forward and make similar calls," Wesley said.

"Or he can expel this member from caucus inviting perhaps more defections from other MLAs."

Kenney's mistake was not nipping the dissent in the bud sooner when MLAs started speaking out earlier this year, Wesley said.