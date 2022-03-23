Vote on Premier Jason Kenney's fate as UCP leader moves to mail-in ballot

With more than 15,000 party members registered to vote on Premier Jason Kenney's fate as leader next month, Alberta's governing United Conservative Party is moving the vote to a mail-in ballot.

The board of the United Conservative Party (UCP) agreed to change the format of the April 9 leadership review during a vote Tuesday night, said party president Cynthia Moore.

A national auditing firm is being retained to oversee the mail-in vote, Moore said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

"We should celebrate that since the special general meeting was announced, our UCP membership has more than doubled and more than 15,000 people have registered to participate," Moore said in the statement.

'Intense interest'

"Because of the intense interest, we have decided to open up the voting to all those that have a current membership as of the early bird deadline on March 19."

The cutoff to sign up new party members for the vote was last Saturday at midnight and Kenney's supporters — and his opponents, including newly-elected MLA Brian Jean — were campaigning hard to get new members registered in time.

The vote was originally scheduled as a one-day event at a Red Deer hotel but when registration numbers surged beyond expectations, the Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre could no longer accommodate the event.

If Kenney fails to capture a majority — 50 per cent plus one — a leadership contest would be automatically triggered.

The special general meeting, scheduled for April 9 in Red Deer, will be moved online so that every member can participate, Moore said Wednesday.

"We have responded to the thousands of you who have asked us to make it easy for our grassroots members to participate, by eliminating the registration fee and the need for travel.

"This extraordinary interest in the democratic process shows the strength of our party."

The party will later instruct registrants on obtaining a refund or a tax receipt for registration fees.

Alberta's governing United Conservative Party was expecting up to 20,000 of its members to attend. As of Sunday, more than 13,718 members had already registered for the vote.

The party had originally planned the event for 3,000 people.