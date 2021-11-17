Alberta to announce help for homeless as Edmonton mayor warns of looming crisis

Premier Jason Kenney will be at an Edmonton emergency shelter today to announce funding and new steps to help Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference with Kenney as well as Social Services Minister Jason Luan will take place at the Herb Jamieson Centre at 12 p.m. Watch the news conference live here.

Also in attendance will be Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Dale McFee, chief of the Edmonton Police Service, and Hope Mission executive director Bruce Reith.

The funding can not come soon enough for Edmonton. The city has been calling for additional provincial assistance as it contends with a housing crisis exacerbated by COVID-19.

The city is trying to do its part, but we cannot do this alone - Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton has doubled since the pandemic began, while shelters have had to reduce capacity as a result of public health restrictions.

There is a concern there won't be enough space to accommodate everyone this winter. The city estimates 1,200 people will need overnight shelter space this season; there are 720 available beds.

The city is taking steps to increase capacity.

Sohi said the city has provided $1.6 million to shelters, allowing them to extend daytime services until the end of the year. He said this will give people access to meals, showers, clothing, laundry, hygiene items and harm reduction supplies.

After a meeting with Kenney and Luan, Sohi said he's optimistic the province will step up

"The city is trying to do its part, but we cannot do this alone," Sohi said at a news conference Tuesday.

"We're hoping for some good news."

In addition to making up the shortfall of beds for the winter, Sohi is hoping for more long-term solutions.

Sohi said the city has requested provincial funding to operate Commonwealth Stadium as a temporary shelter this winter.

"If that need is not met we will have Edmontonians sleeping outside in the winter, exposed to extreme cold weather and that is unacceptable," Sohi said.

"We are facing a crisis. It breaks my heart to look outside the window and people struggling to find a place where they can keep themselves warm."

'Absolutely concerned'

Christel Kjenner, the director of Affordable Housing and Homelessness in Edmonton, said action needs to be taken immediately, especially after winter weather hit the province this week.

"We're absolutely concerned," Kjenner said. "There are approximately 2,800 Edmontonians experiencing homeless currently and that is double the number it was in 2019."