Premier Jason Kenney joins Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney will join Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, in a Tuesday afternoon update on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccination campaign.

The news conference will start at 3:30 p.m MT. You can watch it live here.

While a growing number of Albertans have received a vaccine, the province's hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to surge.

On Monday, Alberta reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 and 25,438 active cases across the province.

There were 690 people in hospital including 158 in intensive care beds. There have been 2,117 deaths.

Alberta's positivity rate now stands at 11.4 per cent.

More than 318,841 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. As of end of day Sunday, about 35.7 per cent of Alberta's population had received at least one dose.

Hinshaw has previously said that all new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are assumed to be a variant of concern.

Since May 3, screening for variants has been limited to a handful of groups including hospital patients, health-care workers and recent international travellers. The province continues to provide daily data on the number of cases linked to variants but does not state how many samples were screened.

As of Tuesday, Alberta has stopped administering first doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford due to supply shortages.

Alberta Heath said it's unclear when the province will get additional shipments and its existing supply of AstraZeneca will be reserved for second doses only.

Alberta has administered roughly 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca and 2,200 second doses.

The remaining supply accounts for about 8,400 shots, Alberta Health said in a statement Tuesday.