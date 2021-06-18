Premier Jason Kenney to provide update as Alberta teeters on the edge of reopening

Albertans eager to know if the province has reached the vaccination target needed to trigger the final phase of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan will get an update today.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will hold a news conference Friday at 1 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

CBC Radio will also broadcast the reopening announcement live across Alberta.

For days, Alberta has been teetering on the edge of the vaccination threshold needed for the final stage of its three-step reopening plan.

Alberta is expected to cross the threshold for entering Stage 3 on Friday.

Almost all public health restrictions will be lifted two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have their first dose.

On Thursday, 69.9 per cent of eligible Albertans had received at least a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Kenney has aimed to meet the threshold for Stage 3 in time for Canada Day celebrations, and because Alberta's COVID-19 numbers are reported with a one-day delay, those plans could still be possible.

Stage 3 will herald the lightest restrictions seen in Alberta for months.

A ban on indoor social gatherings and current restrictions on outdoor gatherings will be lifted.

Capacity limits for businesses and places of worship will be gone. Laws mandating masks be worn in indoor public spaces and workplaces will also be rescinded.

Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings will remain.

On Thursday, Alberta reported 150 new cases and two more deaths. There were 242 people in hospital including 58 patients in intensive care beds.

Around 24.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.