Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on Alberta's efforts to clamp down on a devastating fourth wave of COVID-19.

Kenney and Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

The news conference will follow a cabinet shuffle that will see Tyler Shandro ousted from his role as Alberta's health minister. CBC News has confirmed that Shandro will be shuffled out of his portfolio during a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

The end of Shandro's embattled time as Alberta's health minister comes at a critical time in the COVID crisis. Alberta's ICU's are nearing the breaking point as hospitals struggle to accommodate a growing number of COVID patients.

On Tuesday, Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver announced on Twitter that the province has formally asked Ottawa for help in managing the emergency. The federal government will be asked to assist with patient transfers and added staff, McIver wrote.

There were 20,614 active cases across Alberta on Monday, the highest count in the country and the first time the numbers have surpassed 20,000 since mid-May.

Alberta reported 4,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths over the weekend.

As of Monday's update, there were 954 people being treated in hospital, 216 of whom were in intensive care beds.

According to numbers provided by Alberta Health Services on Tuesday, there are currently 294 patients in ICU, the vast majority of whom are COVID positive.

This is the highest number of ICU patients since the pandemic began.

The number of patients in ICU has increased by nine per cent in the past seven days.

Provincially, ICU capacity, including additional surge beds, is currently at 88 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be 170 per cent, an AHS spokesperson said.

Emergency triage protocols will be triggered when Alberta's surge capacity hits 90 per cent.