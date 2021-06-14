Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to announce details of COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce the details of a $3-million lottery, which will use cash prizes to entice Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 p.m. MT outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

You can watch the news conference live here.

Kenney announced the "Open for Summer" vaccine lottery on Saturday in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose, Kenney said.

Kulwinder Singh is adminstered vaccine from Dr. Yvonne Kangong at a pop-up clinic in Calgary. More than three million doses of vaccine have been administered to Albertans as of Sunday. (Alberta Health Services)

It's not clear what the exact rules of the lottery will be. A news release sent by the province said all Alberta residents over the age of 18 who have received at least one dose can register to win.

Kenney has said the lottery will "pay for itself" by ensuring more Albertans are protected from COVID-19.

In the Saturday video, Kenney noted that the mass vaccination clinic at the Edmonton Expo building was virtually empty and lamented the declining demand for first doses.

"We need to just nudge those who haven't gotten around to getting their vaccines yet," Kenney said in the video.

"After all, we've had to spend billions of dollars in our health-care system and through supporting people through the past 16 tough months."

The first draw is expected to take place on the day Alberta hits the final stage of its three-step reopening plan.

Stage 3, which will begin two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of vaccine, is expected to kick in by early July.

As of Sunday, 68.7 per cent of eligible Albertans had received at least one dose of the vaccine with more than 20 per cent now fully vaccinated.