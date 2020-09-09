Premier Jason Kenney to give update on COVID-19 vaccine supply in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update this morning on the province's COVID-19 vaccine supply.

You can watch Kenney's news conference here starting at 10 a.m. MT.

The federal government announced on Friday that shipments from Pfizer, one of two vaccine manufacturers approved for use in Canada, will be reduced until mid-February.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Friday the first phase of Alberta's vaccination rollout will now take longer to complete.

"It will take longer to complete immunization of the priority health-care workers who are currently part of Phase 1," Shandro said.

"It will also delay our ability to start immunizing all seniors over the age of 75, regardless of where they live and all Indigenous seniors who are 65 years and older."

The Pfizer vaccine supply has been temporarily slowed because the pharmaceutical giant is cutting production to upgrade its manufacturing capacity at its facility in Belgium. The reduction affects every country receiving vaccines from the facility.

Over the weekend, federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Twitter that she had been in touch with Pfizer and had been assured the company is "deploying all efforts" to return to its regular delivery schedule as soon as possible.

Anand also said shipments for this coming week will be largely unaffected.