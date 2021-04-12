Premier Jason Kenney to provide Alberta vaccination update

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update Monday on the progress of Alberta's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Kenney is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. MT Monday. Watch it live here.

The province is launching its immunization campaign in stages and distribution continues to ramp up.

Phase 2C launched Monday. As of 8 a.m., healthcare workers in patient-care facilities or who provide services directly to clients in the community became eligible to book an appointment.

Eligible healthcare workers include:

Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and all other health care professionals and their office or support staff who provide in-person, direct patient care.

Individuals working in patient-care facilities or providing services directly to clients in the community for Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, Alberta Precision Labs, DynaLife, and students undertaking placement practicums in clinical areas.

Healthcare workers on First Nation reserves and Metis Settlements.

The province has said every adult Albertan will be eligible for the shot by the end of June.

As of Friday, 847,630 vaccine doses had been administered and 163,532 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

The latest stage of immunization comes as Alberta contends with a worsening third wave of infection, driven by a surge in variant cases.

On Sunday, the province reported 1,183 new cases and 942 new variant cases, which now account for about 50.5 per cent of active cases in Alberta.

There were 376 people in hospital, including 90 in intensive care. The province also recorded another death, meaning 2,013 Albertans have died of the disease.

There were 14,293 active cases across the province, an increase of about 600 active cases from the day before.