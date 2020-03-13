Premier Jason Kenney to announce COVID-19 measures for airports, returning travellers

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has scheduled a news conference to talk about new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and support Albertans returning from international travel.

Kenney will speak at a news conference Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m. MT.

On March 15, Kenney said on Twitter that he had visited the arrivals area at Edmonton International Airport to monitor COVID-19 screening procedures.

"I am very concerned about reports from travellers on inadequate federal screening protocols for international travellers," Kenney said in his tweet.

"I have directed provincial officials to deploy provincial resources to AB airports."

In April, when Kenney first announced the province's relaunch strategy, he promised stepped-up screening of international arrivals to Alberta.

Alberta will deploy a "much more rigorous approach than the federal government has in screening and quarantining international arrivals," Kenney said in a televised address.