Iggy! Iggy! St. Albert naming arena after NHL great Jarome Iginla

Akinsdale Arena in St. Albert will be renamed the Jarome Iginla Arena on Aug. 25, the City of St. Albert said Monday.

Iginla, who retired last year, played much of his 23-season NHL career with the Calgary Flames.

He grew up in St. Albert and got his start playing for the St. Albert Eagle Raiders minor hockey team.

Iginla played 1,554 NHL games, scoring 625 goals and notching 675 assists. He helped earn Canada a World Cup and two Olympic gold medals.

The former captain's No. 12 jersey was retired by the Flames last year.

Iginla, 42, will be joined at Sunday's name-change ceremony by friends, family, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron and members of council.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the arena located at 66 Hebert Rd.

There will be a free barbecue, a street hockey game and a public skate.