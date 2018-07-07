Man dies in rollover crash on highway south of Fort McMurray

A man was killed and two women were airlifted to hospital after their car flipped on a highway south of Fort McMurray, on Friday, police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a passerby reported a vehicle had left the road on Highway 881, about two kilometres north of the Janvier turnoff, Wood Buffalo RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald told CBC News.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded, she said. Paramedics found the male driver had no signs of life and they did not attempt to transport him to hospital.They sent the two female passengers to hospital by helicopter.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, Deobald said, as are their names, ages and where they're from.

She noted that RCMP do not know the intended destination of the occupants of the vehicle.

Highway 881 was closed in both directions for several hours Friday night while investigators were on scene, Deobald said.

It has since reopened, but the investigation continues, she said.

Janvier is approximately 125 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.