Edmonton man exhibits photographs of Prague under siege

Jan Novotny was 19 and living in Prague when Soviet troops invaded in 1968.

Around 250,000 Warsaw pact troops invaded the country that spring, filling the streets of Prague with tanks and heavily armed soldiers. (Jan Novotny) "They came in around midnight," Novotny said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "The paratroopers took over the Prague airport, and by 10 o'clock in the morning there were tanks on the street."

"You wake up and everything is good, and then all of a sudden you walk around and there are tanks and chaos."

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the Soviet invasion, a surprise attempt to crush Prague Spring — liberalization efforts of the Czechoslovakian government.

"There was a gradual loosening up of the government, it was becoming more liberal," Novotny said.

Invading soldiers who marched into Prague by the hundreds were met with public protests in the streets. (Jan Novotny) "We could read the foreign press, we could listen to rock and roll, we could do all these sorts of things. I think the Soviets were worried because they thought it would probably spread."

Around 250,000 Warsaw pact troops attacked the country that night. At least 137 Czechoslovakian civilians would be killed — another 500 seriously wounded — during the prolonged occupation that followed.

Novotny, manager of the Derrick Golf & Winter club in Edmonton, said those first few days were "full of turmoil and people pulling together."

Most of the troops were young Russian soldiers, he said, "kids who knew nothing" and were unprepared for the protests that greeted them.

Shots rang out in the streets.

"These kids were perturbed and not well-organized," he said. "They had lots of tanks, lots of arms, there were some accidents and there were some shootings because they were stressed out.

"There were thousands and thousands of people surrounding them, climbing on tanks yelling at them. It was a very emotional time."

'The best ones were lost'

The first few days of the invasion were "full of turmoil and people pulling together." (Jan Novotny) As residents denounced the invaders in the streets, Novotny decided to capture the faces of resistance leaders and Russian soldiers with his camera.

His images from that time are being featured in a series of exhibitions across Alberta this summer.

During the ensuing decades, Novotny never lost his passion for photography and still laments the images that were destroyed.

"The first couple of days were a free-for-all," he said. "I could walk right up to a soldier and take a picture right in his face.

"But after two days, photography was strictly forbidden and a couple of soldiers caught me … they took every roll and destroyed it.

"The best ones were lost."

That initial excitement quickly dissolved into a bit of a despair. -Jan Novotny

Within three weeks, Novotny and his family emigrated from Prague to start a new life in Canada.

"It was time to go, because that initial excitement quickly dissolved into a bit of a despair because you could see, there was not much you could do," he said.

"We came to Montreal, and it was the best decision I ever made."

Novotny's exhibit will be on display at the Edmonton International Airport until August 27, then will hang at Edmonton City Hall from Sept. 1 to 21.