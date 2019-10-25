Former Edmonton bar owner sentenced to probation for sexual assault

A former co-owner of Edmonton's Needle Vinyl Tavern has been handed an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting his female employee.

James Leder pleaded guilty last June in provincial court. He was sentenced Thursday.

Leder admitted to grabbing Brittany Rudyck's buttocks on four occasions on March 10, 2017.

He will serve his sentence as a probation, and will have a criminal record.

Rudyck, who asked the court to lift the publication ban on her identity, worked as a social media manager and bartender at the now-closed music venue.

Court heard that Leder was intoxicated the night he assaulted her, and ignored Rudyck's requests for him to stop.

He also slapped another employee who intervened, and was ejected from the bar, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Rudyck had previously said that she was ostracized in the Edmonton music scene for coming forward with her story.

She said she chose to go public with her experience to encourage other women to speak out about sexual assault.

