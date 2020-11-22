A Grade 10 student was seriously injured during an assault on school grounds this week, according to Edmonton police.

The boy was on J. Percy Page High School grounds near the rear of the school when he was attacked at about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, police said in a statement.

A video posted to Twitter on Nov. 18 purports to show the assault. In it, a teen is seen crouched on the ground as three men stand around him. One of the men repeatedly and aggressively punches and kicks the youth who appears to be trying to shield his head.

The user who posted the video did not respond to a request for an interview.

Grade 10 student seriously injured in school yard assault Edmonton Video 0:17 This video posted to Twitter shows a Grade 10 student getting beaten by adults on Edmonton high school grounds. 0:17

Police say they received a report that the attackers were three young male adults who had been taunting students from a red Ford truck. Officers arrived at the school to investigate, and spoke to several witnesses.

In a statement, Edmonton Public School Board spokesperson Anna Batchelor said the school contacted police upon becoming aware of the assault, and that it is continuing to work with police during the ongoing investigation.

"We know this incident is upsetting and concerning for families. All students and staff have a right to feel safe when they are travelling to and from school. We are taking the incident very seriously and the school is working to support their community," Batchelor said.

She added that, in the meantime, the school has increased outdoor supervision during break times.